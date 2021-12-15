TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare TOMI Environmental Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

3.7% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of -1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOMI Environmental Solutions’ competitors have a beta of -137.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 13,801% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -60.44% -44.12% -34.86% TOMI Environmental Solutions Competitors -325.20% -205.90% -13.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TOMI Environmental Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions Competitors 242 966 1247 30 2.43

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 28.27%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million $4.39 million -5.59 TOMI Environmental Solutions Competitors $2.83 billion $47.61 million 3.24

TOMI Environmental Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions. TOMI Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions competitors beat TOMI Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.