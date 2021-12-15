TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TOMI Environmental Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TOMI Environmental Solutions $25.03 million $4.39 million -5.59 TOMI Environmental Solutions Competitors $2.83 billion $47.61 million 3.24

TOMI Environmental Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions. TOMI Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TOMI Environmental Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOMI Environmental Solutions -60.44% -44.12% -34.86% TOMI Environmental Solutions Competitors -325.20% -205.90% -13.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TOMI Environmental Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions Competitors 242 966 1247 30 2.43

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 28.27%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of -1.48, meaning that its share price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOMI Environmental Solutions’ rivals have a beta of -137.01, meaning that their average share price is 13,801% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions rivals beat TOMI Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

