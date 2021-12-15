Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 2,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.98.

About Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TTUUF)

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

