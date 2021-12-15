Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Update

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a growth of 106,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,954,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Todos Medical stock opened at 0.08 on Wednesday. Todos Medical has a twelve month low of 0.02 and a twelve month high of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.04.

Todos Medical Company Profile

Todos Medical Ltd. engages in the development of patient-friendly blood tests for the screening of cancers. The firm focuses on the creation of a new methodology for cancer detection tests that make cancer detection more accurate, accessible and affordable to the general public. It has a two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2.

