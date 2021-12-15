Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Update

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, a growth of 106,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,954,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Todos Medical stock opened at 0.08 on Wednesday. Todos Medical has a twelve month low of 0.02 and a twelve month high of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.04.

Get Todos Medical alerts:

Todos Medical Company Profile

Todos Medical Ltd. engages in the development of patient-friendly blood tests for the screening of cancers. The firm focuses on the creation of a new methodology for cancer detection tests that make cancer detection more accurate, accessible and affordable to the general public. It has a two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Todos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Todos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.