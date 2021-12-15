TL Private Wealth Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.3% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.2% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $149.53 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $448.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.