thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Up 3,840.0% in November

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 3,840.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TKAMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

TKAMY stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

