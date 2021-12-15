Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 33,013 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,013 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,137,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

