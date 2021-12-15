Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,488 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

SATS stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $30.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

