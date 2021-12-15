Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.09 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,734,000. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,338.7% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 713,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 222.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 357,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after buying an additional 197,796 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 242.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 258,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.