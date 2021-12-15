Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $165.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.71 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.53.

