Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 74.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,750 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $614,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $603,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,980,000.

FTCS stock opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $82.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

