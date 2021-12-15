Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,535 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Extreme Networks worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 209,004 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 418.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,316 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 257,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

EXTR stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,941. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

