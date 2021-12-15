Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

