Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after acquiring an additional 641,108 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after acquiring an additional 491,655 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 565.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,710,000 after acquiring an additional 310,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 684.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,433,000 after buying an additional 199,651 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,018 shares of company stock worth $3,447,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.38.

Shares of MTN opened at $325.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 95.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.28. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

