Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on H. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.