Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $602,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $201.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.11 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

