Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $383,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $283.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.49 and a 200-day moving average of $266.40. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.22.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.