Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 9,101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 816,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Payments by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,271,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Global Payments by 823.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 481,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,208,000 after acquiring an additional 428,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist dropped their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $128.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.