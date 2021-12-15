Thore Cash Achieves Market Cap of $16,952.05 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $16,952.05 and $163,827.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.00311316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

