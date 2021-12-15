Thingschain Reaches Market Cap of $41,754.61 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $41,754.61 and approximately $261.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,759.26 or 0.99306865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00046380 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033064 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $522.52 or 0.01064196 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

