The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after buying an additional 1,151,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after buying an additional 2,566,112 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,131,000 after buying an additional 307,090 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,336,000 after buying an additional 767,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

