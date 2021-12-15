The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Short Interest Update

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMDM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 20,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,370. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. Singing Machine has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Singing Machine had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter.

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

