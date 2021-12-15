The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.37. Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 225,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,339. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,351 shares of company stock worth $16,708,947 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

