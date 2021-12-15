The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.31

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 72 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $520.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 2.44.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $8,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,338,000 after purchasing an additional 170,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 140.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 118,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,583 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.