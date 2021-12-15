The New America High Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. 43,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,932. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The New America High Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of The New America High Income Fund worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

