The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $849.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post sales of $849.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $843.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $862.00 million. Middleby reported sales of $729.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.75.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $188.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $123.93 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Middleby by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Middleby by 4,943.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,792,000 after acquiring an additional 467,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.