The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the November 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,996,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:HOKCY remained flat at $$1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 309,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

