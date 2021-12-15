The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $63.23 on Monday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $55.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

