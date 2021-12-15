The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $326.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $296.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.80.

ROK stock opened at $342.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.00. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $353.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,371 shares of company stock worth $9,024,150 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

