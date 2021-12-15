The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.93. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 11,942 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

In other The GDL Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,591 shares of The GDL Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $32,283.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,407 shares of The GDL Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $66,440.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDL. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,826,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 172.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 279,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 176,874 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,837,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after buying an additional 47,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 29,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 63.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter.

The GDL Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

