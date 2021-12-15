The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Short Interest Update

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Flowr stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Flowr has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

About Flowr

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

