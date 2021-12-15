The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $195.81 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.37 and its 200-day moving average is $223.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

