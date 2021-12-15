TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

TFII opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.16. TFI International has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

