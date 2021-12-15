Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post $671.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $670.30 million and the highest is $672.60 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $605.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Shares of TTEK traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.09. 16,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $113.14 and a 12-month high of $192.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.73, for a total value of $3,044,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,026 shares of company stock worth $17,930,290. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,348,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

