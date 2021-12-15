Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 49,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 706,535 shares.The stock last traded at $43.35 and had previously closed at $44.15.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMX. Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 8,018.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter worth about $95,000.

The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

