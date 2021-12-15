Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TME. HSBC lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of TME opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

