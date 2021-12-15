Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TDS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,163 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 49,944.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,822,000 after acquiring an additional 682,399 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 58,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,278. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

