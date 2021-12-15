Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TLPFY stock opened at $207.83 on Wednesday. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $161.01 and a 1 year high of $229.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

