Telemus Capital LLC Sells 3,748 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in East West Bancorp by 124.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 96,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in East West Bancorp by 30.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 893,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,284,000 after acquiring an additional 209,936 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 875.1% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

