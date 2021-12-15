Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after acquiring an additional 453,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after acquiring an additional 364,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,484,000 after acquiring an additional 113,521 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:TSN opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82.
In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,122. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
Further Reading: What are convertible shares?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.