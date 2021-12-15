Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after acquiring an additional 453,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after acquiring an additional 364,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,484,000 after acquiring an additional 113,521 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSN opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,122. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

