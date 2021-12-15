Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,445,000 after purchasing an additional 721,534 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after buying an additional 1,209,549 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,482,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,278,000 after buying an additional 326,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

