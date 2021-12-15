Telemus Capital LLC Has $691,000 Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGF. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 404.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 650,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after acquiring an additional 521,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,972,000 after acquiring an additional 346,886 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,783,000 after acquiring an additional 264,933 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 257,396 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 395,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 195,966 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

