Telemus Capital LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $748,882 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.60. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

