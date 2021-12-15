Telemus Capital LLC Buys 1,502 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Aflac by 18.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,058 shares of company stock worth $975,538 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

