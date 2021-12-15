Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIIAY. HSBC upgraded Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Shares of TIIAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 331,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,567. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.