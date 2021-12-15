Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,893,600 shares, an increase of 129.9% from the November 15th total of 104,351,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 968.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of TIAOF opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

