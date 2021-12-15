Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.49

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $3,345,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,453 shares of company stock worth $6,306,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,918 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 652,265 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after acquiring an additional 469,352 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 459,378 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.