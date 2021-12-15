Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.49

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $3,345,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,453 shares of company stock worth $6,306,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,918 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 652,265 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after acquiring an additional 469,352 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 459,378 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

