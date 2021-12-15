Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

TMHC stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,226 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,002,000 after buying an additional 216,673 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,049,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

