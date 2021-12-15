Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.36. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 1,799 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Taylor Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 million, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 4.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 0.74% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

