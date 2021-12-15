Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Up 115.7% in November

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the November 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

TMKR opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,908,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 99,179 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 173,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

